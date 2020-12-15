Harris Williams advises Appalachian Railcar Services on its Sale to Cathcart Rail

  • Harris Williams, subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group (PNC +0.5%) announces it advised Appalachian Railcar Services, a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners, on its sale to Cathcart Rail and its financial partner, Star America Infrastructure Partners.
  • “ARS CEO Scott Driggers and the rest of the management team have grown the company into an impressive platform in the railcar repair services sector. We believe ARS is one of the most trusted and reliable railcar service providers in the country, and we are excited to see how the company will advance in partnership with Cathcart in the coming years. The sale of ARS adds to our transportation infrastructure practice and specifically our rail services experience.” said Jeff Burkett, a director at Harris Williams.
