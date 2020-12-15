Unity acquires RestAR to power real-time 3D product capture

Dec. 15, 2020 Unity Software Inc. (U) By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Unity (U -1.6%) has acquired RestAR, a Tel Aviv-based company enabling real-time 3D scanning and presentation using artificial intelligence.
  • RestAR enables fashion brands, online retailers, and marketers to scan and render physical consumer products in high-quality 3D, using only a mobile device.
  • That will align with recently announced Unity Forma (for creating and publishing interactive experiences) to bring more full power to real-time 3D content.
  • Compared with an existing expensive, laborious process, RestAR scans take a one-minute video to complete and are processed and compressed in the cloud, allowing for easier creation of high-quality 3D models of products.
  • RestAR's employees will join Unity from their headquarters in Tel Aviv. The company currently works with brands and platforms including UGG, Off-White, Wix, Dafiti, Hoka One One, Palm Angels and Heron Preston.
