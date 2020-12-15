Future Farm And High Purity Natural Products provide 2Q21 outlook

  • In its update on the outstanding operations of, and outlook for, its key operating unit, High Purity Natural Products, Future Farm Technologies (OTCPK:FFRMF -12.9%) CEO Bill Gildea stated, "By 2Q21, funding and strategic business development efforts by Future Farm will enable High Purity to offer significantly greater manufacturing capacity for its customers."
  • In 2021, the company plans expansion by moving to a new 10K sq.ft facility in Southbridge, Massachusetts that will be equipped with high throughput machinery.
  • This will increase the production capacity of High Purity at least five-fold leading to a rapid revenue growth and a strong balance sheet.
