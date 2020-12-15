Elanco upgrades revenue guidance; shares jump 6%

  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has upgraded and narrowed the Q4 2020 revenue guidance by +1.4% at the midpoint of the estimate, and shares are trading +5.5% higher in mid-day trading.
  • Revenue of ~$1.02 - $1.04B (~32.1 – 36.0% YoY growth) for the current quarter demonstrates the ‘positive momentum in the underlying business’, the company said. At the midpoint, the Adjusted EBITDA forecast at $140 – 160M is an increase of ~2.5% YoY, and the GAAP EPS is forecast to reach negative $0.38 – $0.32 compared to negative $0.03 last year.
  • For the full year 2020, the revenue $4.37 – 4.40B and adjusted EBITDA of $780 – 790M mirror~42.8% and ~19.2% YoY growth, respectively, compared to 2019.
  • 2021 revenue projection of $4.52B - $4.60B and adjusted EBITDA projection of ~$940 - $1000M indicates +4.0% and +22.8% YoY growth at the midpoint, respectively. The adjusted gross margin is set to expand from ~52.1% to ~54.5% and ~55.5% in 2020 and 2021, respectively, with ~60.0% expected for 2023 – 2024. The net leverage is forecast to narrow from ~5.5x in 2021 to less than 3.3x by the end of 2023.
  • With ‘eight product launches in 2021 including one with blockbuster potential’, the Innovation will lead the growth, with a contribution of 2%-3% of annual revenue to average revenue growth targeted at ~3 – 4%.
  • The Bayer Animal Health combination will deliver $300M of synergies by 2023, two years ahead and at the high end of the previous target, and multi-year productivity gains should realize another $100M in savings by 2023, the company added.

