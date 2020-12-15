JFrog a best short trade idea at Hedgeye

Dec. 15, 2020 12:36 PM ETJFrog Ltd. (FROG)FROGBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • "This wasn’t an easy call," says Hedgeye analyst Ami Joseph. "We liked it when we presented our idea funnel 'half- dives' just a few weeks back, but the devil is in the details, a lot, a lot, of details with this one."
  • Joseph notes JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is the leader in a point solution that's already mostly adopted, with 50% of revenue coming from 5% of customers. "JFrog needs customer growth to accelerate from current levels or it will face a declining growth rate."
  • Shares are down 1.45% today, giving up just a bit of ground since Joseph's report hit.
  • 3G Capital bought 30K shares of JFrog last month, along with other recent tech IPOs.
