Few are impressed with Exxon's 'underwhelming' emissions pledge
Dec. 15, 2020
- Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.3%) yesterday joined the rising number of U.S. oil producers that have promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions, but if the company expected praise, it was disappointed, the Financial Times' Myles McCormick reports.
- Activists and analysts mostly called Exxon's announcement "underwhelming," "inadequate" and "baby steps," and shares slumped 4% yesterday.
- "A 15%-20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity over nine years is not an ambitious target - essentially business as usual," says Raymond James energy analyst Pavel Molchanov.
- "What's really lacking from [Exxon's] announcement is there's nothing about capex or strategy or investment. It's all sort of tinkering around the edges," says Andrew Logan, director of oil and gas at Ceres.
- Engine No. 1, one of the shareholder groups engaged in an activist campaign to shake up the company, seems to agree, saying "while reducing emissions intensity is important, nothing in Exxon Mobil's stated plans better positions it for long-term success in a world seeking to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions."
- "Exxon must change... [its] chances of reclaiming its glory days depend on the company becoming a diversified energy player in tune with the growth trends," D.M. Martins Research writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.