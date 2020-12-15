Broad stock rally holds up with stimulus negotiations continuing after the bell
Dec. 15, 2020 12:45 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.INDSP500, COMP.IND, XLC, XLU, XLB, XLFBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Trading is choppy, with different sectors taking the lead, but the result is still solid gains for the S&P 500 (SP500) +0.7%, with ten out of 11 sectors higher.
- House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi has invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to a 4 p.m. ET meeting to discuss stimulus and government funding.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.6% is now lagging, with the megacaps all lower save for Apple on a report of an iPhone production boost.
- Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is the only sector in the red, just slightly, weighed down by Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix.
- Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) is the rare leader, followed by Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF).
- Interest rates are ticking higher. The 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 0.91%.
- Cruise lines are giving back some of the travel-sector gains seen yesterday. Norwegian is the weakest stock in the S&P as its subsidiary looks to raise $500M in debt capital.
- Halliburton is the best S&P gainer as energy stocks march towards a bullish breakout pattern.