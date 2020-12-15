Urban heli-taxi Blade to go public via merger with Experience Investment
Dec. 15, 2020 12:54 PM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)BLDEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Urban helicopter taxi company Blade to go public company after a merger with Nasdaq-listed Experience Investment (EXPC +3.5%) a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, and a subsidiary of private equity firm KSL Capital Partners.
- Proceeds from the deal total $400M, which includes cash from Experience and $125M from private investment.
- The other investors include entertainment moguls Barry Diller and David Geffen.
- Blade, plans to use the proceeds of the deal to expand its services and transition to electric-powered vehicles.
- Citing Morgan Stanley Investment Research, the companies expect urban air transportation service to be a $125B market by 2025 and grow to $650B during the next decade.
- Upon closing the deal, Experience will change its name to Blade Urban Air Mobility and its trade symbol will also change from "EXPC" to "BLDE."