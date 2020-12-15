Lennar Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Dec. 15, 2020 5:35 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)LENBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (+20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.64B (+2.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Homebuilding gross margin of 23.6% vs. guided 23.25%-23.5%; and New orders Units of 14,448 vs. guided 13,800 - 14,300.
  • Over the last 2 years, LEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Building Up To Lennar Corporation's December 16 Earnings
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.