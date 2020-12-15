Lennar Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 15, 2020
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (+20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.64B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Homebuilding gross margin of 23.6% vs. guided 23.25%-23.5%; and New orders Units of 14,448 vs. guided 13,800 - 14,300.
- Over the last 2 years, LEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
