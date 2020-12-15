ABM Industries Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 15, 2020 5:35 PM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)ABMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (-13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.