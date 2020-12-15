Wells Fargo now sees high-yield defaults peaking in 1Q
- Default rates on high-yield corporate debt are now expected to peak in March and then decline, given the surge in COVID cases, Wells Fargo says.
- Rates will rise to 11% and then end around 6-7%, "but with larger defaults in industries under current distress such as energy, retail, airlines, and hotel and leisure," Investment Strategy Analyst Luis Alvarado writes.
- Wells Fargo said in October defaults had already peaked, but are reassessing that given increasing infection rates and a delay in stimulus funds.
- Recovery rates, or how much principal and accrued interest can be recovered on defaulted debt, are improving but still at 30%. The trough in recovery rates was close to 27% in 2009 and 25% in 2016, Wells Fargo says.
- "Our 12-month expected return forecast takes into consideration a 50% recovery rate with an additional compression in HY corporate spreads (over Treasury yields)," Alvarado adds.
- The current HY spread is around 4%, according to the ICE BofA US High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread.
- High-yield corporate debt led fixed income in November.
- High-yield bond ETFs are higher today, with the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK, +0.3%), the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG, +0.3%) and the Exchange Listed Funds Trust - High Yield ETF (HYLD, +0.2%) up. Treasuries are lower, with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT, -0.4%) down and the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT, +0.9%) up.
- "Given the continuous trend of reducing interest rates, finding a 5% yield product is not an easy task," Michael Gayed wrote on Seeking Alpha. "However, JNK meets this requirement, and if investors are truly confident about the recovery of the U.S. economy in general, this ETF could be a strong bet in that regard. Investing in this ETF is, in the real sense, an example of the "high-risk, high-reward" investment principle."