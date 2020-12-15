S&P 500 marches to highs of the day with McConnell boosting COVID relief hopes
Dec. 15, 2020 2:42 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.INDSP500, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tells reporters Congress won't be leaving without a COVID relief package, juicing the S&P's (SP500) +1.3% rally.
- “We all know the new administration is going to be asking for another package, we can live to fight another day on what we disagree on. We ought to agree to go forward on what we can agree on," McConnell says, according to Bloomberg.
- House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi has invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to a 4 p.m. ET meeting to discuss stimulus and government funding. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is also expected to dial in.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +1% is also up near session highs, with a big boost coming from Apple +4.5%, adding to previous gains on the reports of an iPhone production boost that is having a halo effect on other stocks.