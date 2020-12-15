GE jumps after two Wall Street analysts boost price targets
Dec. 15, 2020 2:44 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE), ROK, PHGE, ROK, PHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor70 Comments
- General Electric (GE +2.6%) rallies toward its first gain in four trading days, after Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank each raise their stock price targets by more than 40%, citing upbeat macro outlooks for 2021.
- Morgan Stanley's Joshua Pokrzywinski reiterates his Overweight rating on GE but lifts his price target to $12 from $8.50, saying "capex spending intentions are roaring back post-COVID and manufacturing technology investment is proving to be less cyclical."
- The analyst believes comparing 2021 to the past 10 years of deflationary activity in the industrial capacity base appears to miss the shifts that are taking place.
- Pokrzywinski's favorite stocks in the multi-industrial sector are Rockwell Automation (ROK +2.3%) and Parker Hannifin (PH +2.4%), but GE is "moving up the list."
- Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank's Nicole DeBlase keeps GE rated at Hold but lifts her price target to $13 from $9, saying she is "cautiously optimistic" about next year's macroeconomic outlook.
- Deutsche Bank economists expect 10% Y/Y growth next year in industrial production, which might seem optimistic, but it "makes sense given very easy [comparisons with last year] and based on what we've seen in past recoveries," DeBlase writes.
- GE closed at a nearly 10-month high of $11.39 on Dec. 9, and its 82% surge over the past three months make it the best performer among the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF components over the period.