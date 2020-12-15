DuPont to benefit after court upholds PFAS liability lawsuit, Bernstein says

Dec. 15, 2020
  • Bernstein analysts see DuPont (DD +3.1%) as the winner in today's Delaware appeals court ruling that upheld a lower court's arbitration ruling in Chemours and DuPont's lawsuit related to PFAS liabilities, Bloomberg reports.
  • Chemours must arbitrate claims that former parent DuPont deceived it about billions in liabilities related to the PFAS chemicals when the companies separated in 2015, according to the ruling.
  • The ruling suggests Chemours (CC +3.4%) retains the unlimited liability related to the suit, Bernstein believes, also expecting the two companies will settle on a new agreement soon.
  • "We don't expect legacy DuPont (the collection of DuPont, Chemours and Corteva) to be liable for amounts in the multi-billion range, and it should also be mentioned that the protection Chemours offers is limited to how much cash Chemours can supply," Bernstein writes.
  • Chemours has received multiple upward earnings revisions from analysts over the past month, Double Dividend Stocks notes in a bullish report published recently on Seeking Alpha.
