Stocks rally as hopes for COVID relief funds steadily build
Dec. 15, 2020 4:02 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.INDSP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLU, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Hopes for an agreement on COVID relief funds kept the major averages up into the close, with the major parties set for further negotiations in D.C. today.
- The S&P (SP500) +1.3%, Nasdaq (COMP) +1.3% and Dow (DJI) +1.1% finished near highs.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Congress shouldn't leave with a relief package. He's meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
- A $908B bipartisan proposal, with state and local aid split from other funds, is on the table.
- Warren Buffett called for stimulus funds as small businesses become "collateral damage."
- Vaccine news continued to boost sentiment as well, sending shares up at the start of trading. Moderna's vaccine looks set for emergency use approval from the FDA on Friday.
- All 11 S&P sectors ended higher, with Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) the surprise leader. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) came in just behind as WTI futures +1.1% shrugged off the IEA cutting demand forecasts for 2021 and moved further above $47/barrel.
- Apple +5% added to gains throughout the session on a report if increased iPhone production. Tesla was the laggard among the megacaps.
- Eli Lilly was the biggest gainer in the S&P after lifting guidance for this year and next.