Las Vegas to open rebranded hotel in Macau in time for Chinese New Year
Dec. 15, 2020 4:06 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)LVSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is starting to take down reservations for the newly-rebranded Londoner Macao hotel.
- The hotel is expected to start welcoming guests on January 22, which will be just a few weeks ahead of the Chinese New Year.
- "The Londoner Macao will offer our guests another new and exciting experience while further illustrating our commitment to Macao and the expansion of its tourism offerings,” Robert Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands," says Las Vegas Sands CFO Robert Goldstein on the long-awaited opening.
- The property was previously known as Sands Cotai Central.
- Las Vegas Sands closed today at $57.84 vs. the 52-week trading range of $37.68 to $74.06. The average Wall Street price target is $60.33.
- Looking ahead on the trajectory for Las Vegas Sands, green shoots are being seen in Macau even as weak economic factors hold back a quick recovery