SharpSpring under pressure on underwritten public offering
Dec. 15, 2020 4:11 PM ETSharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP)SHSPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) -6.6% AH, plans to offer and sell shares in an underwritten public offering; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 15% of common stock.
- Terms, actual size have not yet been disclosed.
- Proceeds along with cash and equivalents to be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund ongoing operations, to fund growth initiatives.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding all or a portion of the cost of acquisitions.
- SharpSpring will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock, if any, by CEO Richard A. Carlson.