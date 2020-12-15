Cboe Global Markets inks licensing agreement with CoinRoutes

  • Foraying into the cryptocurrency market data business, Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) signed an exclusive licensing agreement with NY-based CoinRoutes to disseminate its market data and create potential derived data and analytics products using its RealPrice data.
  • CoinRoutes provides a suite of algorithmic trading tools for digital assets, FX and derivatives.
  • Under the agreement, Cboe has exclusive rights to use CoinRoutes RealPrice data to create digital asset indices and to offer custom index creation and calculations to Cboe clients.
  • Cboe expects to offer fee liable RealPrice data on its CSMI Cryptocurrency channel by the end of 1Q21.
