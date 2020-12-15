Oshkosh aims to expand pipeline through Pratt Miller acquisition
Dec. 15, 2020 4:21 PM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)OSKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) strikes a deal to acquire Pratt Miller for $115M.
- Pratt Miller is described as a specialist in advanced engineering, technology and innovation across the motorsport and multiple ground vehicle markets. The company is said to have made significant advances in dynamic growth areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous and connected systems and electrification.
- "Pratt Miller’s motorsports heritage has created a culture of speed and agility that has defined our success. Oshkosh is an ideal partner for us to apply that mindset to some of the most significant challenges facing customers today," says Pratt Miller CEO Matt Carroll.
- "Together, we expect to grow our decade-long partnership and expand our pipeline of new business opportunities," he adds.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2021.
- Source: Press Release
- Oshkosh makes the deal with it growth rate ranking below peers.