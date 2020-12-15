LPL Financial reports 8.1% growth in November total advisory & brokerage assets
Dec. 15, 2020 4:22 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)LPLABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For November 2020, LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) reported $873B (+8.1% M/M) in total advisory and brokerage assets served.
- Total organic net new assets for November were an inflow of $4.9B, translating to a 7.3% annualized growth rate; includes total organic net new advisory assets of $4.2B, translating to a 12.4% annualized growth rate.
- Total net new assets stood at $7.4B, include $2.5B of advisory and brokerage assets from E.K. Riley Investments that were onboarded in November, including $1.6B of advisory assets and $0.9B of brokerage assets.
- Total client cash balance at the end of the month stood at $48.1B (-$0.2B M/M); net buying was $4.2B.