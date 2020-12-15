LPL Financial reports 8.1% growth in November total advisory & brokerage assets

Dec. 15, 2020 4:22 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)LPLABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • For November 2020, LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) reported $873B (+8.1% M/M) in total advisory and brokerage assets served.
  • Total organic net new assets for November were an inflow of $4.9B, translating to a 7.3% annualized growth rate; includes total organic net new advisory assets of $4.2B, translating to a 12.4% annualized growth rate.
  • Total net new assets stood at $7.4B, include $2.5B of advisory and brokerage assets from E.K. Riley Investments that were onboarded in November, including $1.6B of advisory assets and $0.9B of brokerage assets.
  • Total client cash balance at the end of the month stood at $48.1B (-$0.2B M/M); net buying was $4.2B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.