National Fuel Gas Company names operations chief
Dec. 15, 2020 4:25 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)NFGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) announces that Ronald C. Kraemer, President of National Fuel’s pipeline and storage operations, has been named COO.
- He will succeed John R. Pustulka in the role following Pustulka’s intended retirement in March, after 47 years with the energy company.
- “Throughout Ron’s extensive career he has been involved in all aspects of the development and expansion of National Fuel’s gathering and interstate pipeline and storage systems. He has helped to steer our long-term development plans with his in-depth knowledge and operational experience with the Company’s Appalachian assets and will continue our path of substantial, appropriately paced infrastructure investment and modernization for the future.” said David P. Bauer, CEO and President.
- Press Release