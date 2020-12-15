Truist to redeem $1.3B of senior notes on Jan. 1

Dec. 15, 2020 4:25 PM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)TFCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) will redeem on Jan. 1, 2021 all $1.0B of its 2.150% series G senior notes due Feb. 1, 2021 and all $300M of its series G. floating rate senior notes also due on Feb. 1.
  • The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of Jan. 1, 2021.
  • As the redemption date is a holiday, payment of the redemption price will be made the next following business day, Jan. 4, 2021, through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
  • See Truist's net debt issued/repaid over the past 11 quarters:
