Cal-Maine Foods announces $40.1M capital project in Kentucky

  • Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) BOD approves a $40.1M capital project to expand cage-free egg production at its Guthrie, Kentucky, production facility.
  • Project completion is expected by late 2022.
  • Company plans to fund the project through a combination of available cash on hand, investments, and operating cash flow.
  • “This latest expansion supports our continued efforts to position Cal-Maine Foods as an industry leader in meeting future customer goals for cage-free eggs. The Guthrie location is strategically located close to a large customer footprint, which will enable us to enhance our distribution of cage-free eggs for this important market region. Including this latest project, we have allocated approximately $462.5M during the prior twelve years to facilities, equipment, and related operations to expand our cage-free production. Across the country, a growing number of states have passed minimum space and/or cage-free requirements with implementations ranging from January 2022 to January 2026. We believe adding this capacity in Cal-Maine Foods' facilities over the next two years will help drive our continued efforts to meet customers’ needs.” commented Dolph Baker, chairman and CEO.
