Medallia names new revenue chief positioning growth goals
Dec. 15, 2020 5:20 PM ETMedallia, Inc. (MDLA)MDLABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) announces that Elizabeth Carducci has been promoted from executive VP, industry solutions and GTM strategy to CRO.
- Reporting to CEO, Elizabeth will add leading the global industry sales function to her current responsibilities of directing the solutions consulting, solutions principals, product marketing and market intelligence functions.
- “Elizabeth is one of the most connected and respected leaders in the experience management space. I am delighted to announce her appointment as Medallia’s chief revenue officer. She has been a critical contributor to our go-to-market success and has a history of building great teams. With this move and the promotion of Greg Philiotis to run our international business, we are well positioned to achieve our growth ambitions in FY22. Our strong bench means we continue to develop our future leaders from within the company wherever possible and these two moves are exemplary of that approach.” said Leslie Stretch, president and CEO.
- Press Release