Washington Prime in talks to convert $259.3M of bonds to $175M preferred equity
Dec. 15, 2020 5:25 PM ET Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPGGQ) By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- In connection with talks with some of its debt holders regarding potential strategic or capital markets to improve its capital structure, Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) discloses a term sheet that contemplates a private exchange offer being made to some eligible holders of Washington Prime Group L.P.'s unsecured bonds.
- WPG falls 1.0% in after-hours trading.
- With discussions continuing as of Dec. 15, 2020, WPG hasn't yet reached an agreement with respect to the material terms of such a strategic or capital markets transaction; there can be no assurances that such an agreement will be reached.
- The term sheet describes converting $259.3M of WPF unsecured bonds into a $175M preferred equity investment.
- See WPG's long-term debt over the past nine years:
- Coupon rate for mandatory preferred distributions would be 9.0% per year paid quarterly in arrears. Additional preferred return — PIK rate would be 5.75% per year, compounded quarterly.
- WPG ended its Q3 with $112M cash on hand and estimated its year-end cash balance would be $125M-$135M.