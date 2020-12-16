Exxon upgraded, joining Hess and Shell as top E&P picks at Wells Fargo
- Hess (NYSE:HES) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) are top picks among international E&P companies at Wells Fargo, which also elevates Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to its Overweight-rated names in the group, joining BP and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
- "In what might be perceived as controversial," Wells upgrades Exxon to Overweight with a $53 price target while cutting Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Equal Weight and a $105 target - "not a criticism of CVX, but mostly a change in our view that in 2021, the last might be first for a while."
- Supporting offensive positioning toward Big Oil stocks are "significant capex and opex reductions, a greater focus on returns and free cash flow generation throughout the sector, greater ESG disclosures/goals and an alignment with rebalancing global supply/demand fundamentals in 2021," Wells' Roger Read writes.
- Read also raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Equal Weight, as the early stages of a multi-year recovery for the oil and gas sector remove immediate liquidity and bankruptcy concerns while still facing significant debt maturities in 2022, 2024 and 2025 as well as the expiration of its current $5B revolver in early 2023.
- The firm is neutral on the Canadian oil sector, downgrading Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Equal Weight and upgrading Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) to Equal Weight.
- "Exxon Mobil's dividend is safer than you think," MMR Research writes in a new bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.