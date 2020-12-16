European shares advance on Brexit hopes and upbeat economic data

Dec. 16, 2020 3:59 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • London +1.07%. British inflation slowed down in November, consumer prices rose 0.3% in annual terms, after a 0.7% rise in October vs. forecast of 0.6%.
  • Germany +1.28%. December flash manufacturing PMI 58.6 vs 56.5 expected, prior 57.8. Services PMI 47.7 vs 44.0 expected, prior 46.0.
  • France +1.02%. December flash services PMI 49.2 vs 40.0 expected, prior 38.8. Manufacturing PMI 51.1 vs 50.1 expected, prior 49.6.
  • European shares edge higher on rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal and COVID-19 vaccine enthusiasm.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that there had been progress in talks over a post-Brexit trade agreement with the U.K.
  • GBP/USD is also back above 1.3500 on Brexit progress news and is looking to keep a firm break above the figure level as well as its 1 September high of 1.3482.
  • EUR/USD climbs back above 1.2200 for the first time since April 2018 on French, German PMI beats.
