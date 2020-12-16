Rosewood Hotel, Tongpai Hotels join hands with Trip.com to expand its footprint in China
Dec. 16, 2020
- Rosewood Hotel, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, encompasses three brands portfolio which includes New World, Hotels & Resorts, and Tongpai Hotels of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises entered into a strategic partnership with Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) to expand both hotel brands’ footholds in mainland China.
- Rezen Hotels Group, a subsidiary of Trip.com, will carry out in-depth cooperation with New World Hotels & Resorts and Tongpai Hotels to grow the brands by supporting both groups distribution networks, technology and customer databases for increased marketing strength and enhanced customer experience.
- "The continuing trend of rising consumption power in China is fuelling high demand and the need for sophisticated structures to accommodate; this partnership is an exciting industry innovation to expand brands and generate greater value and enhanced satisfaction for customers," says Jane Sun, chief executive officer of Trip.com Group.