What to watch at today's Fed meeting
Dec. 16, 2020 5:29 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Investors this afternoon will tune into the Fed's latest quarterly projections on economic growth, unemployment, inflation and interest rates, which will be the first since the pandemic intensified, only to be followed by historic vaccine progress.
- While no changes are expected on rates (they're already near zero), the central bank's asset purchase program could see some adjustments.
- Some expect the Fed to increase the current pace of $120B bonds per month or buy longer-dated bonds to stimulate the economy, though others see it providing "outcomes-based" guidelines that are needed before tightening monetary policy.
- "At the end of the day they’re going to be dovish," said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock. "The question is are they going to be dovish or super dovish? So do they extend the [duration of purchases]? I don't think it matters when they do it, at this meeting or next. I think they're going to do it."
- At Jerome Powell's press conference there could also be some talk about how monetary policy can address inequality and the climate, as well as some focus on the timing of the inflation overshoot.