Marriott cuts 852 jobs at Times Square Hotel
Dec. 16, 2020
- As the coronavirus crisis keeps New York City’s hospitality industry in a chokehold, Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to permanently lay off 852 workers at the New York Marriott Marquis on March 12, 2021.
- “These are actions we never thought would become necessary at our location,” the hotel’s general manager told the laid-off staffers in a Dec. 9 letter, according to The Wall Street Journal. “The unprecedented severity of the COVID-19 crisis, however, has forced the location to make these difficult decisions."
- The Times Square Marriott initially furloughed 1,265 employees this past March.
- Maryland-based Marriott's net profits for the last quarter squeezed 74% Y/Y to $100M.
