AudioEye guides FY2021 revenue above consensus
Dec. 16, 2020 6:11 AM ETAudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)AEYEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) expects to end Q4 with a customer count of ~32,000.
- Q4 revenue is expected in the range of $5.4M-$5.6M vs. consensus of $5.41M and FY2020 revenue to be $20.3M-$20.5M vs. consensus of $20.3M.
- For FY2021, the company expects revenue in the range of $30M-$32M vs. consensus of $28.02M and reiterates its expectation to grow MRR and become cash flow positive in 2021.
- "This year, we have seen record growth in AudioEye's business and growing interest in our accessibility products. In 2020 alone, we expect to add approximately 25,000 customers to our base, an increase of 365%," said David Moradi, interim CEO of AudioEye. "We anticipate this momentum will carry into 2021 as we continue to invest in our technology platform, grow our partnership strategy and build out our team."