Camping World and Lordstown Motors collaborate for services and electrification of RV Industry
Dec. 16, 2020
- As per the agreement, more than 170 Camping World (NYSE:CWH) service centers are expected to be equipped to handle Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) vehicles, beginning with endurance electric pickup truck.
- The two companies are also exploring the development of new EV products and solutions for the RV marketplace based on the Endurance platform, including a lithium-ion battery pack for travel trailers that would replace conventional gasoline onboard generators, the first, all electric, high volume production RV (eRV) and installation of a Good Sam charging network at Camping World locations.
- “The future is now, and the realization of electrifying RVs and the outdoor community is within our grasp and will only grow from here,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World. “Lordstown’s recognition of the need for a national support network for service and technical support along with a fluid customer experience reinforces our confidence in this relationship.”
- CWH up 1.5% and RIDE down 0.6% premarket.
