Refinance up on another record low mortgage rates
Dec. 16, 2020 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: +1.1% vs. -1.2% the previous week.
- Purchase Index: +1.0% vs. -5.0% the previous week.
- Refinance Index: +2.0% vs. +2.0% the previous week.
- 30-year mortgage rate remains at 2.85% vs. 2.90%.
- On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps up 26% and refis up 105%.
- “U.S. Treasury rates stayed low last week, in part due to uncertainty over the prospects of additional pandemic-related government stimulus, as well as concerns about the continued rise in Covid-19 cases across the country,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.