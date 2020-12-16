Centogene jumps 8% after Q3 top-line up 212%, raises FY20 guidance

Dec. 16, 2020 7:10 AM ETCentogene N.V. (CNTG)CNTGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) reports Q3 results:
  • Revenues increased 212% Y/Y to €36.3M, driven by the continued expansion of its COVID-19 testing offering.
  • Pharma revenues decreased 21%, while Clinical Diagnostics revenues (excl. COVID) decreased 25% compared to Q3 2019.
  • Commercial COVID-19 testing contributed €27.4M in revenues in the quarter, up from €2.1M in Q2 2020.
  • Cash flow used in operating activities of -€19.67M.
  • Cash & cash equivalents of €28.8M.
  • Segment adjusted EBITDA of €9.18M vs. €4.16M a year ago.
  • FY20 guidance: Revenues guidance from €80M to greater than €100M.
  • Update on corporate progress: Continues growth of new pharma partnerships, with 12 new deals signed and a robust recovery anticipated in 2021.
  • During the quarter appointed, Dr. Andrin Oswald as Chief Executive Officer to support the next stage of the Company’s growth.
  • Previously: Centogene reports Q3 results (Dec.16).
  • Shares are up 7.9% PM.
