Centogene jumps 8% after Q3 top-line up 212%, raises FY20 guidance
Dec. 16, 2020 7:10 AM ETCentogene N.V. (CNTG)CNTGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) reports Q3 results:
- Revenues increased 212% Y/Y to €36.3M, driven by the continued expansion of its COVID-19 testing offering.
- Pharma revenues decreased 21%, while Clinical Diagnostics revenues (excl. COVID) decreased 25% compared to Q3 2019.
- Commercial COVID-19 testing contributed €27.4M in revenues in the quarter, up from €2.1M in Q2 2020.
- Cash flow used in operating activities of -€19.67M.
- Cash & cash equivalents of €28.8M.
- Segment adjusted EBITDA of €9.18M vs. €4.16M a year ago.
- FY20 guidance: Revenues guidance from €80M to greater than €100M.
- Update on corporate progress: Continues growth of new pharma partnerships, with 12 new deals signed and a robust recovery anticipated in 2021.
- During the quarter appointed, Dr. Andrin Oswald as Chief Executive Officer to support the next stage of the Company’s growth.
- Shares are up 7.9% PM.