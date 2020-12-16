NeuBase Therapeutics reports encouraging data for PATrOL-enabled anti-gene in a type of muscular dystrophy
Dec. 16, 2020 7:11 AM ETNeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE)NBSEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) announces positive in vitro and in vivo preclinical data for its PATrOL-enabled anti-gene therapies for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
- These new data show that PATrOL-enabled Compound A can rapidly resolve mis-splicing without negatively impacting DMPK protein levels.
- They also support the potential of NeuBase’s anti-gene approach to treat the underlying cause of DM1 and hypothesized mechanism of action maintaining DMPK.
- In vivo data highlights in the HSA transgenic mouse model of DM1 that expresses high levels of mutant CUG-repeat-containing mRNA ((HSA)) in skeletal muscle:
- A single intravenous injection of 29 mg/kg of Compound A traffics to the nucleus and engages HSAmRNA within 24 hours in tibialis anterior (TA) skeletal muscle and significantly induces broad correction of global exon inclusion levels of mis-spliced transcripts in HSA TA skeletal muscle at day 13.
- Statistically significant improvement in global splicing was also seen.
- NeuBase Therapeutics will hold a conference call today at 8:00 am ET to discuss these data.