Brinker International withdraws 2Q21 guidance in response to COVID-19
Dec. 16, 2020 7:11 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)EATBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As a result of recent dining room restrictions and COVID-19-related impacts, Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is withdrawing its 2Q21 guidance.
- The company continues to maintain adequate operating liquidity with total available liquidity of ~$646N as of December 11, 2020, including revolver availability of ~$593M and cash of ~$53M.
- "While positive Chili's traffic in October generated a strong start to the quarter, the recent rise in COVID-19 cases has resulted in dining room closures and capacity limitations that will prevent us from achieving our plans for the second quarter," said Wyman Roberts, chief executive officer of Brinker International. "As we work through this short-term change in the operational environment, we are confident in our continued ability to outperform the sector and the ability of our strategies to deliver long-term growth."
- Shares down 2% premarket.