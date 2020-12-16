Southwest warns on soft demand in December and January
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) confirms that it continues to experience significant negative impacts to passenger demand and bookings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Operating revenue was down 63% in November. Southwest expects operating revenue to fall 65% to 75% in December and be down by the same amount in January. Capacity is seen being down 40% to 45% for both months. LUV's average daily core cash burn in November was approximately $13M. The company now estimates its average daily core cash burn to be approximately $12M in Q4, which compares unfavorably with its previous estimate in the range of $10M to $11M, driven by weakening leisure demand and booking trends, as well as increased trip cancellations.
- Shares of Southwest are down 1.16% premarket to $45.88.
- Looking to the near future, Southwest is still staying aggressive by looking to add more markets.