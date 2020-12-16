Zoom sets up R&D center in Singapore, doubles capacity at first Southeast Asia data center
Dec. 16, 2020 7:27 AM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)ZMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) will open a new Research and Development Center in Singapore and double its data center capacity in the country.
- Zoom will immediately hire hundreds of engineers to staff the new center.
- The video conferencing company launched the Singapore data center in August and it was Zoom's first in Southeast Asia.
- Zoom already has R&D hubs in the U.S., India, and China.
- “Singapore is pro-business, ranks as one of the friendliest countries to set up a company, and continues to be a favorite for regional headquarters as it boasts exceptional talent, strong infrastructure, and is a perfect gateway for engaging the wider APAC region,” says Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom. “We plan to immediately hire employees, leveraging Singapore’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. Our new R&D center and data center will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued international growth.”
- Press release.
- Zoom shares are up 0.1% pre-market to $399.87. Yesterday, rival RingCentral launched a new free video and chat app.