Zoom sets up R&D center in Singapore, doubles capacity at first Southeast Asia data center

  • Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) will open a new Research and Development Center in Singapore and double its data center capacity in the country.
  • Zoom will immediately hire hundreds of engineers to staff the new center.
  • The video conferencing company launched the Singapore data center in August and it was Zoom's first in Southeast Asia.
  • Zoom already has R&D hubs in the U.S., India, and China.
  • “Singapore is pro-business, ranks as one of the friendliest countries to set up a company, and continues to be a favorite for regional headquarters as it boasts exceptional talent, strong infrastructure, and is a perfect gateway for engaging the wider APAC region,” says Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom. “We plan to immediately hire employees, leveraging Singapore’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. Our new R&D center and data center will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued international growth.”
  • Press release.
  • Zoom shares are up 0.1% pre-market to $399.87. Yesterday, rival RingCentral launched a new free video and chat app.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.