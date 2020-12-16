Axon part of partnership between NFL Packers and Green Bay Police
Dec. 16, 2020 7:40 AM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)AXONBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha earlier this year, the Green Bay Packers have worked to promote meaningful dialogue between police and communities.
- The latest? The team has made a financial contribution to the local police department to help fund a program that will see Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) equip officers with 190 Axon Body 3 cameras, 45 Axon Fleet 2 in-car cameras, and 150 TASER 7 devices as part of a five-year subscription to the Officer Safety Plan 7+.
- The Green Bay PD is also promoting a culture of ongoing learning and development as the latest agency to roll out Axon's Replay Coaching feature. The feature helps officers learn and improve from real experiences in the field, the same way as athletes receive game day coaching.
- Developed as a part of Axon's Sprint for Justice initiative, the coaching tool enables officers to request feedback on any incident captured on their body-worn camera from agency-designated coaches. Supervisors are then prompted to review the footage with the officer to provide feedback or recommend additional coaching, such as empathy or mental health response training.