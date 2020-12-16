United Rentals seen rebooting M&A activity after pandemic
- Bank of America updates on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) after meeting with management, including a look at potential M&A.
- Analyst Ross Gilari: "URI will need further confidence that the pandemic is truly behind us before getting active on M&A again, but doesn’t see any reason why M&A won’t be an important driver of growth again over the next cycle. The industry remains fragmented and there should be plenty of opportunities to add to both its general and specialty rental businesses in the future. We would argue that the consolidation of the last decade has contributed to the much stronger pricing discipline that we’ve just seen through the pandemic."
- BofA keeps a Buy rating on United Rentals and price objective of $275.
