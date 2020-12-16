An actively managed SPAC ETF debuts
Dec. 16, 2020 8:23 AM ETCollaborative Investment Series Trust - The SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- An actively managed ETF that's designed to give investors exposure to special purpose acquisition companies launches today on the New York Stock Exchange.
- The SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSE:SPCX) "offers investors a broad portfolio of SPACs within the familiar liquid and tax-efficient wrapper of an ETF," said Matthew Tuttle, CEO and chief investment officer of Tuttle Tactical Management, which serves as the adviser to SPCX.
- "While the IPO pipeline looks robust for 2021, the SPAC market is one of rapid change and opportunity," Tuttle said. "As a result, we feel the most appropriate strategy for managing a portfolio of SPACs is through active management as it can be more flexible in reacting to market events."
- Expense ratio is 0.95%.
- Created as an alternative to the traditional IPO process, SPAC IPOs have accelerated this year. Through Dec. 8, there have been 217 SPAC IPOs year-to-date, with gross proceeds exceeding $74B vs. 59 SPAC IPOs in 2019 representing $13.6B in gross proceeds.
