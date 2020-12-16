American Outdoor Brands stock up on FQ2 earnings beat and raised FY2021 outlook

Dec. 16, 2020 8:42 AM ETAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)AOUTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) reports net sales growth of 65.7% in FQ2, driven primarily by 213.4% increases in e-commerce and 34.3% traditional sales channels.
  • Gross margin rate improved 690 bps to 46.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.9% vs. 11.7% year ago.
  • Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We ended the quarter with cash of $33.9 million and no borrowings on our $50.0 million senior secured credit facility, which is expandable by an additional $15.0 million under certain conditions. This means that we now have up to nearly $100.0 million in available capital to support organic growth and potential future acquisitions. We believe our Adjusted EBITDAS margin of nearly 20% in the quarter demonstrates that we have designed and built a highly leverageable platform, made possible by earlier investments in our e-commerce and logistics capabilities. These capabilities, combined with customer order activity, which remained strong in the quarter, have allowed us to increase our outlook for the balance of fiscal 2021."
  • FY2021 Guidance: Net sales: $235MM-$245M vs. s prior guidance of $195M-$205M and consensus of $225.13M; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.49-$1.67 vs. prior guidance of $0.78-$0.89 and consensus of $1.16; GAAP EPS of $0.52 - $0.70; Adjusted EBITDA: $34-$36M vs. prior guidance of $19M-$21M and consensus of $21.15M.
  • Shares up 11% premarket.
  • Previously: American Outdoor Brands EPS beats by $0.52, beats on revenue (Dec. 15)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.