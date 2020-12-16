American Outdoor Brands stock up on FQ2 earnings beat and raised FY2021 outlook
Dec. 16, 2020 8:42 AM ETAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)AOUTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) reports net sales growth of 65.7% in FQ2, driven primarily by 213.4% increases in e-commerce and 34.3% traditional sales channels.
- Gross margin rate improved 690 bps to 46.9%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.9% vs. 11.7% year ago.
- Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We ended the quarter with cash of $33.9 million and no borrowings on our $50.0 million senior secured credit facility, which is expandable by an additional $15.0 million under certain conditions. This means that we now have up to nearly $100.0 million in available capital to support organic growth and potential future acquisitions. We believe our Adjusted EBITDAS margin of nearly 20% in the quarter demonstrates that we have designed and built a highly leverageable platform, made possible by earlier investments in our e-commerce and logistics capabilities. These capabilities, combined with customer order activity, which remained strong in the quarter, have allowed us to increase our outlook for the balance of fiscal 2021."
- FY2021 Guidance: Net sales: $235MM-$245M vs. s prior guidance of $195M-$205M and consensus of $225.13M; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.49-$1.67 vs. prior guidance of $0.78-$0.89 and consensus of $1.16; GAAP EPS of $0.52 - $0.70; Adjusted EBITDA: $34-$36M vs. prior guidance of $19M-$21M and consensus of $21.15M.
- Shares up 11% premarket.
- Previously: American Outdoor Brands EPS beats by $0.52, beats on revenue (Dec. 15)