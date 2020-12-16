Novo Nordisk jumps 3% as Alzheimer’s drug enters Phase 3 trial
Dec. 16, 2020 8:45 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)NVOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) surges +2.9% in pre-market trading as the Danish drugmaker announces its decision to initiate the Phase 3 trial for semaglutide in Alzheimer’s disease.
- The program, involving 3,700 subjects, is planned for initiation in 1H 2021 to investigate the efficacy and safety of 14 mg once-daily oral semaglutide, compared to placebo over a treatment period spanning nearly two years.
- Semaglutide, a long-acting GLP-1 analogue, has already been approved by the US, EU, and Japan for adults with type 2 diabetes as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control.
- Highlighting its hopes to address a highly unmet medical need, Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer notes, “Alzheimer’s disease has been an area of extensive research in the past decades, unfortunately without any major medical breakthroughs.”
- For more details on the program, a conference call is scheduled for 10 am EST.