Underlying retail sales look strong for November

  • Retail sales fell 1.1% M/M in November during a month that saw many Black Friday shopping events pushed to earlier on the calendar in a pandemic adjustment which impacted the month-to-month comparison. Retail sales actually rose 4.1% on a Y/Y comparison. After stripping out auto and gas, retail sales were 5.9% higher compared to a year ago.
  • Categories with strength included building materials (+18.7% Y/Y), grocery stores (+10.5%) and sporting goods (+19.6%). Weakness was seen in the clothing store (-16.1%), department store (-19.0%) and food service (-17.2%) categories.
  • Once again, the nonstore retailer category shined, with sales up 29% Y/Y. That means more market share for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and gang.
  • ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, FDIS, RTH, RETL, EMTY, WANT, FXD, RCD, JHMC, FTXD.
  • Previously: Core retail sales unexpectedly drop nearly 1% in November
