JinkoSolar to sell $100M ADS' through at-the-market equity offering

  • JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) -4.6% pre-market after filing to sell up to $100M of its American depositary shares, each representing four ordinary shares, through an at-the-market equity offering.
  • The company plans to use the proceeds from the sales for production capacity expansion and other general corporate purposes.
  • The capacity expansion will be conducted mainly through the Jiangxi Jinko subsidiary in China, and some of the proceeds from the offering will be transferred through an intercompany loan.
  • "Near-term headwinds still persist even as long-term potential for growth remains intact," Damien Robbins writes in an analysis of JinkoSolar published recently on Seeking Alpha.
