JinkoSolar to sell $100M ADS' through at-the-market equity offering
Dec. 16, 2020 8:47 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) -4.6% pre-market after filing to sell up to $100M of its American depositary shares, each representing four ordinary shares, through an at-the-market equity offering.
- The company plans to use the proceeds from the sales for production capacity expansion and other general corporate purposes.
- The capacity expansion will be conducted mainly through the Jiangxi Jinko subsidiary in China, and some of the proceeds from the offering will be transferred through an intercompany loan.
