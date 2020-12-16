Spotify shares drop after Credit Suisse steps to sidelines on priced in podcast strategy

Dec. 16, 2020 8:53 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Saying the near-term benefits of podcast exclusives and launches are priced in, Credit Suisse downgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from Outperform to Neutral with a $315 price target.
  • Analyst Brian Russo says Spotify has had about two months to determine the impact of its exclusive Joe Rogan podcast, which launched at the beginning of September.
  • Russo expects SPOT's 2021 forecast to include an "informed view of the potential benefits" to ad-supported MAU and premium subscriber numbers.
  • Russo sees the February earnings report as a potential positive catalyst, expecting Spotify to announce further price increases.
  • Spotify shares are down 1.5% pre-market to $322. Shares are up 119% YTD due to the pandemic-driven demand increase and optimism surrounding the high profile podcast deals.
  • Yesterday, Spotify announced a new headline-grabbing podcast deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • Previously: Spotify +7.7% as it locks down Joe Rogan rights (May. 19 2020)
