AST & Science to go public via merger with New Providence Acquisition

  • AST & Science (AST SpaceMobile) inks a business combination agreement with New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPAWW).
  • Upon completion of the transaction, AST SpaceMobile, a builder of global broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio will become a publicly traded company, and will be listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol "ASTS".
  • Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile, will continue to lead the business post-transaction.
  • The combined company will have an estimated $1.4B pro forma enterprise value, or 1.4 times calendar year 2024's estimated EBITDA of ~$1B and is expected to have an equity value of ~$1.8B at closing and expects to receive up to $462M in gross proceeds.
  • Upon closing the deal, AST SpaceMobile's existing shareholders will hold ~ 71% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock.
  • All AST SpaceMobile shareholders are retaining 100% of their equity in the combined company.
  • The cash proceeds will be used to fund phase one of the commercial launch of AST SpaceMobile's space assets.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Shares are up 3.1% PM.
