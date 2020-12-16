Mizuho and Credit Suisse sign up for DirectBooks issuance platform
- Mizuho Americas (NYSE:MFG) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) join the DirectBooks platform, a network formed to simplify the primary issuance process through the use of structured data and streamlined communications.
- The DirectBooks platform recently launched with deal announcement functionality for globally distributed U.S. dollar investment grade issuances. Orders and allocations functionality will be added next, and the product set will continue to expand globally for Euro deals.
- Intended to leverage technology and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets, DirectBook is designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of communications for underwriters, allowing institutional investors to focus on the investment process.
- The nine global banks that formed DirectBooks are: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).