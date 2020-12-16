PlayAGS receives provisional Michigan iGaming supplier license
Dec. 16, 2020 9:16 AM ETPlayAGS, Inc. (AGS)AGSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) has been awarded a provisional iGaming supplier license by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.
- This license will allow AGS to provide its proprietary game content for the State of Michigan's licensed online casino operators when iGaming is approved to go live by the Michigan Gaming Control Board, which is expected to happen in late 2020 or early 2021.
- "We are confident that Michigan is going to be a strong market for us, with three commercial casinos that cater to a repeat player base, and player familiarity with AGS games due to the popularity and longevity of our land-based games in the Michigan market," says EVP Matt Reback.
- Michigan's launch will add to the company's online gaming program live in Europe and Latin America, and New Jersey and Pennsylvania in the United States.
- Stock down 1.63% PM.
- Previously: PlayAGS EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)