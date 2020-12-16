WRAP Technologies acquires NSENA, a virtual reality training provider
- WRAP Technologies (WRAP -3.1%) has entered into and closed an Asset Purchase Agreement with NSENA Inc.
- NSENA is a developer and provider of a law enforcement training platform employing immersive computer graphics virtual reality with proprietary software, hardware and content.
- Under the terms of the agreement parties to rebrand the VR business as WRAP Reality™.
- “This acquisition firmly positions WRAP in the multi-hundred-billion-dollar virtual reality training market and also complements our BolaWrap law enforcement training solution being delivered by our master instructors and WRAP Training Academy,” commented Tom Smith, President and interim CEO of WRAP.